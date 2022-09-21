For the past 39 years, I have had the privilege of showing all types of people, from all walks of life, and from all over the world, our little part of heaven here in Idaho. The tours are by whitewater rafts, ranging from one day to eight days on the river, traveling through the Frank Church River of No Return on the Salmon River, Hells Canyon on the Snake River, the Lochsa, and Bruneau rivers.
Over the recent Labor Day weekend, I guided a trip on the Lower Salmon River starting at Hammer Creek and ending on the Snake River at Heller Bar. The 23 guests were from New York, Tennessee, Great Britain, and other distant places.
The guests were impressed with our state, and I was very proud of what we have here until we started down the Snake River. As I mentioned, it was Labor Day weekend, and there were many people out on the water enjoying the three-day weekend. What embarrassed me was the number of banners and flags that were flown on the back of jet boats and off the balconies that used vulgar language about our current president. We had children, and adults, from the United States and Great Britain here on vacation who were blatantly exposed to “opinions.” This is not the impression I wished the guests to have when they ended their trip.
I am for free speech and for letting others express their point of view and ideas, but isn’t there a better way than the use of vulgarities?
