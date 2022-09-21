For the past 39 years, I have had the privilege of showing all types of people, from all walks of life, and from all over the world, our little part of heaven here in Idaho. The tours are by whitewater rafts, ranging from one day to eight days on the river, traveling through the Frank Church River of No Return on the Salmon River, Hells Canyon on the Snake River, the Lochsa, and Bruneau rivers.

Over the recent Labor Day weekend, I guided a trip on the Lower Salmon River starting at Hammer Creek and ending on the Snake River at Heller Bar. The 23 guests were from New York, Tennessee, Great Britain, and other distant places.

