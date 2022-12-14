Last week, while Kooskia’s number one ambulance was out on a run, we were paged out for a house fire. Two minutes later, our number two ambulance was called out. On my way to the station, I passed the fully burning house, so I knew we had a serious fire situation. At the station, other EMS people were deciding whether to take the ambulance or the fire call. Human life is most important, so the ambulance crew went out leaving me and one other man (Mike) to tend to the fire. Not good! We called Kamiah Fire to please come for backup.
When we arrived at the scene, I went to assess while Mike pulled hoses and got the truck set up. Fortunately, the house was small, and a group of neighbors were working the fire using buckets and pitching snow with shovels. They prevented the fire from spreading too much and were a great help as we got fire hoses flowing. Among them was a firefighter from one of the ridge departments who pitched right in for us. Two of our other firefighters who live farther out arrived and we were able to get control fairly quickly. We did not have to use the Kamiah people when they arrived. Thank you, Kamiah! A potentially very bad fire situation was averted.
