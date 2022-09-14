This year, we will elect a new attorney general. Prior to my retirement, I served as a deputy attorney general, and I know how the office must work if it is to serve Idaho citizens. Both the Republicans and the Democrats I worked with had great integrity and shared one critical trait: they did not play political games with taxpayer money.
The AG’s office must not favor political friends. Whether the attorney general is reviewing the award of a state contract, evaluating a tax case, giving honest advice to the legislature, or deciding what cases to file, it is simply unacceptable to make decisions based upon what your political buddies tell you in a back room. Sadly, Raul Labrador has repeatedly pledged to run the office politically. No wonder prior Republican attorneys general refused to support him in the primary election.
