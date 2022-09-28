Idaho’s great AG Lawrence Wasden will leave office in November. Our latent Congressional Representative Raul Labrador, whose failed performance in office extended to a failed gubernatorial bid, won Idaho’s GOP closed primary this spring. Wasden saved Idaho many legal battles which Labrador doesn’t have the acumen to handle. Labrador spoke about his ignorance in Lewiston during the governor’s race, “No one dies from lack of access to healthcare.”
My decade-long experience with Congressman Labrador over the Lochsa Land Exchange showed his character. He was the most resistant member of our congressional delegation to acknowledge the land exchange scam despite overwhelming opposition from forest service employees and all valuing public lands access. Senator Risch finally listened, yet Labrador refused to attend scheduled meetings with public stakeholders.
