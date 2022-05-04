What may be the most important primary election in state history takes place on May 17. Please vote as if your life depends on it, as it well might, in an uncertain future. Fortunately, we are blessed with some very exceptional candidates, including Priscilla Giddings and local business owner, Cindy Carlson.
Carlson is running against RINO Carl Crabtree for state senator in District 7. Crabtree’s best score from the Idaho Freedom Foundation was a dismal D-. But wait, it gets worse. On educational issues, he received an F, and on the spending index yet another F with a miserable 14.5%.
I highly suggest you check out the IFF website for additional, eye-opening information on how your legislators are performing. While you’re at it, ask your local GOP chairman, James Rockwell, why he slammed proven conservative (and IFF all-star) Priscilla Giddings, while touting Scott Bedke. Priscilla’s lowest score was 92.6%. Bedke? Well, his 2022 score on the spending index was an utterly abysmal 3.5%. He also received an F on freedom issues. No, thank you; I’ll be voting for Priscilla.
Also, please vote McGeachin for governor, Moon for Secretary of State, Durst for State School Superintendent, Kingsley for representative and Bourn for U.S. Senate.
We need your help to send a clear message to GOP leadership; we will make RINOs extinct, not just in Idaho politics, but nationally, as well. Please vote May 17. You can make a difference.
Belinda Spegel
Kooskia
