A couple of years ago, from my perspective, my own people in Idaho placed me, friends and neighbors under house arrest for an extended period of time. Some were deemed non-essential. Others were stereotyped in “groups.” I found it alarming. Historically, that doesn’t end well. Vote carefully on May 17.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you Scott.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.