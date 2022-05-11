A couple of years ago, from my perspective, my own people in Idaho placed me, friends and neighbors under house arrest for an extended period of time. Some were deemed non-essential. Others were stereotyped in “groups.” I found it alarming. Historically, that doesn’t end well. Vote carefully on May 17.

Scott Perrin

Cottonwood

