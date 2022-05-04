Are you sick and tired of how things turn out in Boise? Disgusted with the political landscape? Want to know why good ideas never translate into good legislation? It is because we have let RINOs dominate the Republican party. Put an (R) next to your name and, sorry to say, uninformed electors will vote you into office thinking you have their same values, only to find out too late that they don’t. These RINOs get appointed committee chairs by other RINOs and block good, freedom preserving legislation. We have one representing us as a state senator, Carl Crabtree. Please vote him out of office. Cindy Carlson is a true Republican. Vote her into office instead.
Michael Williams
Kooskia
