In the Mountain View School District board of trustees’ election, I support Bernadette Edwards (Zone 3) and Katrina Hauger (Zone 5).
•They are experienced, well informed, hard-working, long time community members dedicated to building a strong education program.
•They are committed to improving communication and rebuilding trust between the school district and citizens.
•They want to make school financial information easily accessible on the district’s website, and to record school board meetings so we can view them from home.
•Neither accepted endorsements from political organizations and Bernadette did not accept campaign contributions. They will be independent voices, focused on solving real problems.
•Both set up Facebook pages introducing themselves, explaining their goals and making it easier for constituents to contact them.
•They went out into the community, meeting with groups to explain their views and listen to concerns.
Bernadette Edwards and Katrina Hauger care about our children’s education and will work hard to make Mountain View School District the best it can be.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
