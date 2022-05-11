I’ve known Carl Crabtree since elementary school. Carl is well-respected as a state senator among the other legislators because he’s a hardworking conservative who knows how to “play well with others.”

Some of his far-right opponents have bombarded him with unfair and critical mailings. Their candidates would be useless if elected because they are unwilling to cooperate as needed to get things done.

Carl grew up in Idaho County and knows the needs of our area. Don’t waste your vote. Please vote for an effective state senator, Carl Crabtree. Thanks.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments