I’ve known Carl Crabtree since elementary school. Carl is well-respected as a state senator among the other legislators because he’s a hardworking conservative who knows how to “play well with others.”
Some of his far-right opponents have bombarded him with unfair and critical mailings. Their candidates would be useless if elected because they are unwilling to cooperate as needed to get things done.
Carl grew up in Idaho County and knows the needs of our area. Don’t waste your vote. Please vote for an effective state senator, Carl Crabtree. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.