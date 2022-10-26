I got a flyer in the mail last week from Governor Brad Little and Senator Mike Crapo asking me to be sure to register to vote, preferably absentee (the least secure/provable method of voting), so they can continue to ‘Stop Biden’s Inflation, Honor our Veterans, Keep Taxes Low, and Empower Parents.’
Brad Little is a liar – he had the audacity to say he “kept Idaho open” despite the fact we can all look up his lock-down proclamation of emergency issued the day after the USG issued a huge bribe to any state that would declare a COVID emergency. Why hasn’t he offered a pardon to Sara Brady, who is still fighting criminal charges for taking her kids to the playground during the COVID (non?) lockdown?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.