I got a flyer in the mail last week from Governor Brad Little and Senator Mike Crapo asking me to be sure to register to vote, preferably absentee (the least secure/provable method of voting), so they can continue to ‘Stop Biden’s Inflation, Honor our Veterans, Keep Taxes Low, and Empower Parents.’

Brad Little is a liar – he had the audacity to say he “kept Idaho open” despite the fact we can all look up his lock-down proclamation of emergency issued the day after the USG issued a huge bribe to any state that would declare a COVID emergency. Why hasn’t he offered a pardon to Sara Brady, who is still fighting criminal charges for taking her kids to the playground during the COVID (non?) lockdown?

