I’ve known Senator Carl Crabtree for almost 50 years. His children attended public school in Grangeville. He and his wife, Carolyn, and their three children worked hard with their cattle operation. His three children went on to higher education and are successful. He managed the Idaho County 4-H program for 27 years and was past president of the Idaho Cattle Association.
Carl Crabtree, as an Idaho Senator, has sponsored nearly 30 bills annually. Of those, he carries around 30 annually when most legislators do two or three. He is vice chairman of the Senate Education Committee and sponsored the all-day kindergarten bill, which will help Idaho’s working families and remove it from the levies. Carl is vice chairman of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee. He is also on the Transportation Committee and has served as vice-chair.
Carl has the influence and respect as a state senator to make certain his district is represented in the Boise legislature. He is not obligated to some well-to-do businessman from down south with his own agenda, like some of those running against him. A vote for Carl Crabtree is a vote for a man who understands state politics and how to get things done for the people of North Idaho.
Wayne Hollopeter
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.