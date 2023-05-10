We have a gentleman, conservative-minded, who wishes to occupy a chair on our Syringa Hospital board. He is Dr. Joel Cleary, MD, MHA of Grangeville. He a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, retired. I think this is an excellent service that he is offering our community. I can never remember being blessed with a retired doctor willing to serve and help this hospital in Grangeville. Please consider adding his name as a vote for him.
Betty Alm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.