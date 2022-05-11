I encourage you to join me in voting for Carl Crabtree to represent us in the Idaho Senate. I have worked with him on different agriculture committees in Idaho. Carl spent 27 years building one of the strongest 4-H programs in Idaho. He and his wife operate a successful cattle operation in Grangeville. Senator Crabtree is a strong, conservative Republican who supports education and agriculture. He has been endorsed by the Idaho Logging Contractors, Idaho Chooses Life, National Rifle Association and many more solid conservative organizations.
Please vote for Senator Crabtree this May!
Mary Hasenoehrl
Lewiston
