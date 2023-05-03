Thank you, Dr. Joel Cleary! Wow… those of us within the Syringa district now have the chance to have someone who actually 1) understands medicine, 2) what it takes to effectively treat patients, and 3) run a medical establishment, finally running for a seat on Syringa’s board. I highly encourage everyone within the sound of our voices to make it to the polls and vote for Dr. Cleary for one of the open positions on that board. If you think you may not be able to make it to the poles that day (May 16), be sure to go in and vote early. This is the first time in years we have had someone like Dr. Cleary, with true, on-the-ground medical experience running for a Syringa board position!
Jon and Patricia Menough
