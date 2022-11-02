If you value freedom you must vote for Ammon Bundy. He is clearly the best choice for insuring Idaho remains Idaho.

Everyone I’ve talked to, even though some had been skeptical, walked away from his meet and greets vowing to vote for him. I urge you to hear him speak in person if possible, and to check out votebundy.com. He has extensive business experience and a well thought out, sensible plan for Idaho’s future. Mr. Bundy also has the passion and courage to fight against tyranny and he will protect our God-given rights.

