May 18 we all have an opportunity to do something positive for our children and our community — vote for the Mountain View School District levy.
No one likes taxes, but that is how we pay for public services. Few services are more important than educating our children and preparing them for life.
A good education includes the basics of reading, writing, math, science, history and civics. It includes college prep courses. It also includes vocational technical options. It includes sports, music and art. Education prepares our children to be successful employees, business owners and citizens. Education helps ensure we have plumbers, electricians, and nurses when we need them. Education sets our children up for a good life, able to support themselves and their families and be active members of our community.
Public education funding in Idaho lags behind all but one state in the nation, ranking 49th after all except Utah. Idaho spends $7,800 per pupil when the national average is $15,908. Only 70 percent of public education funding comes from the state, which means communities that want a good education for their children must pass supplemental levies.
Some have asked for specifics of what the levy will pay for. It will help pay for a basic education — nothing fancy, nothing new — a bare bones, basic education.
The proposed levy will cost the owner of a $150,000 home $480 per year or $40.00 per month. For most of us this is less than our television cable bill. I for one believe this is a good deal. Vote for the Mountain View School District levy on May 18.
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
