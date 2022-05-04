Governor Little has failed Idahoans. We need a governor who will defend the sovereignty of our state and defend Idaho’s citizens from the tyranny of an overreaching federal government. That is why we are voting for Janice McGeachin. She has shown she will stand up to the overreaches of the current Idaho governor and the federal government. There are real Republican governors, such as Kristy Noam, Ron DeSantis, and Greg Abbot, and then there are self-serving governors, such as Little. Little vetoed the Coronavirus Pause Act, SB1381, which would have prevented most businesses from requiring their employees to get a COVID shot for the next year. People are still losing their jobs for refusing the shot or a booster. He says it’s because the government should not interfere with private business, yet he interfered big time when he decided who and which businesses were essential or not. He closed businesses, causing great financial harm to many. He closed churches but left liquor stores open. Park playgrounds were closed, but dog parks were open. He also vetoed HB135, which would have prohibited the governor from quarantining the healthy, shutting down businesses and churches, and banning assembly. Little allowed a ban on assembly to remain in place for several months. In other words, he was ruling like a monarch, yet he has the nerve to wear the limited government mantle. He kept Idaho in a state of emergency for two years while collecting billions of tax dollars from the feds with all the federal strings attached. Now, he is bragging about Idaho’s economy like he did something great. It is time for a governor with fortitude and integrity.
Vote for Janice McGeachin who will support individual freedom with no lockdowns, election integrity, Constitutional rights, reduced taxation, school choice, the utilizing of Idaho’s natural resources, such as cobalt and rare earth minerals, and eliminating federal mismanagement of Idaho lands. Vote for real conservative values on May 17. Vote for:
Priscilla Giddings for Lt. Governor, Dorothy Moon for Secretary of State, Branden Durst for Superintendent of Instruction, Art Macomber for AG, Cindy Carlson for Dist. 7 Senator, Mike Kingsley for Dist. 7A Representative, Brenda Bourn for U.S. Senator.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
