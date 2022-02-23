All this wealth moving in and taking over, jacking up the cost of property and ultimately our property taxes, and our communities welcome this? But when it comes to supporting our children, all backs are turned? A little math lesson teaches us that a very minute (that’s pronounced “my noot”) fraction of our taxes go to support a levy. A small fraction of a penny on the dollar. Compare that to the six cents we pay on the dollar just to eat at home. Now is the time for society to decide:

Yes – for our children and the people teaching them, or no – let the schools close up and let the kids teach themselves.

Do, please vote. Your vote matters.

Mike Johnson

Grangeville

