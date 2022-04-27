The primary election is in 25 days, May 17. As a Constitutional Conservative, I have looked at the voting records of those running and listened to the new candidates who are running. I will choose those who are for smaller government and vote as if they are spending their own money rather than mine, such as Priscilla Giddings did, and as Cindy Carlson will. I will vote for those who vote to protect our constitutional rights and don’t decide who and which businesses are essential or not essential. I will vote for those who tried to protect our rights, as Janice McGeachin did. I will look at who donates to their campaigns knowing that the big corporate donors such as Big Pharma are buying favors. See website sunshine.sos.idaho.gov for information.
I will vote for those who are for families and the right of parents to choose how their children are educated, such as Branden Durst believes. I will vote for people of high integrity, intellect, and energy such as Dorothy Moon for Secretary of State, and Priscilla Giddings for Lt. Governor. I will vote for an AG that protects the rights of the citizens and knows he is not the governor’s personal attorney. I will vote for Art Macomber. I will vote for truly conservative state representatives like Mike Kingsley. And for U.S. senator, I will vote for Brenda Bourn, who is for ‘We the People’ and wants to clean up the mess in D.C.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
