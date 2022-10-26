Few of us have the legal knowledge, background, time or capacity to fully understand the intent and intricacies of Idaho’s constitution and laws. We rely on the expertise of the state’s Attorney General and staff for good statutory advice. Idaho’s constitution is hefty—not just as a grand tome of guidance, but as an enduring testament to the ink stains, collaborative work and think-sweat of the dedicated Republicans and Democrats who jointly crafted it. The timeless wisdom and constancy have served us well (except when disregarded by some members of the legislature).

The current and extraordinary Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, has been a constitution champion during his many terms in office. He has earned the ultimate reward: bi-partisan respect. Each of the multiple times the governor and righteous legislature has ignored or refused his sound counsel, it has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in (needless) lost-cause litigation fees.

