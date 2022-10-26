Few of us have the legal knowledge, background, time or capacity to fully understand the intent and intricacies of Idaho’s constitution and laws. We rely on the expertise of the state’s Attorney General and staff for good statutory advice. Idaho’s constitution is hefty—not just as a grand tome of guidance, but as an enduring testament to the ink stains, collaborative work and think-sweat of the dedicated Republicans and Democrats who jointly crafted it. The timeless wisdom and constancy have served us well (except when disregarded by some members of the legislature).
The current and extraordinary Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, has been a constitution champion during his many terms in office. He has earned the ultimate reward: bi-partisan respect. Each of the multiple times the governor and righteous legislature has ignored or refused his sound counsel, it has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in (needless) lost-cause litigation fees.
I have voted for Wasden many times; someone that good and job-perfect should not be dismissed based on political affiliation. There is a growing contingent of prominent, proven Idaho Republicans who endorse and support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General because he is the only candidate who can be trusted to protect our constitution, our citizen rights… the only candidate who understands the attorney general’s office is for the purpose of dispensing legal information—not as a political platform. (The “other” candidate has clearly indicated his preference for only representing conservative legislators—which would leave most Idahoans without legal recourse at the state level).
Of course, the Idaho Republican Party chairman, Dorothy Moon, is quick to denounce those concerned Rs as has-beens/turncoats/closet Democrats… but what she fails to recognize is they bravely represent true democracy in heart and action— supporting the best and brightest candidate regardless of “party.”
Our votes for Tom Arkoosh, Attorney General, will constitute a defense of Idaho’s integrity and principled future.
(P.S. Vote ‘No’ on SJR102—the constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to call “special sessions.” And P.S.2 – Good Night, Moon)
