My fellow voters, over the past four months I have been working closely with Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings on an election integrity project. Prior to the project I had never met or talked to Rep. Giddings, but a mutual acquaintance suggested she contact me about my project of using SQL database queries to find anomalies in the Idaho Voter Registration Database.
I am convinced Rep. Giddings is the hardest working representative in the Idaho House and is extremely passionate about election integrity. To assist my project, she put hours of work into sponsoring House Bill 694, which made the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare death reports public. This House Bill facilitated the identification and removal of more than 1,000 dead people from the Idaho voter rolls. (See my last Op-Ed on the Idaho Dispatch to read about the results of the election integrity project).
Accurate voter rolls are our number one defense against election fraud. Many politicians talk about election integrity, but Rep. Giddings has delivered. After working closely with Rep. Giddings, I can tell you she is a true conservative, who is in politics to fight for us by fighting against the corruption threatening our liberties. Please vote for Priscilla Giddings for Lt. Governor.
Joseph Gish
Lewiston
