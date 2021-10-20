Edwards, Zone 3, and Hauger, Zone 5, candidates are both local citizens who have the smarts and tenacity to be excellent representatives for our community on the Mountain View School District 244 School Board.

They believe in our kids enough to give back locally in a way that is monumental. They believe in our schools and kids enough to be willing to step into a, currently, very dysfunctional school board.

Our current funding of our schools is pitiful and shameful. Edwards and Hauger have the passion to make a difference in this area. Both desire to establish a strong relationship between the district and the public they will serve.

Both of these candidates have extensive knowledge about district policies, guidelines, needs, challenges and strengths. They don’t have to spend a lot of wasted time learning all this information as they have spent the last four years and longer learning everything they could about funding and all the workings of the district.

They are ready to step in and help make a difference. I believe they will act strategically, in line with the interests of the entire school community.

Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, DVM

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments