I am writing in support of Katrena Hauger, who is running in Zone 5 for the Mountain View School District. She is a retired teacher, with 35 years in the field of education, her last eight years in our district. She has a strong knowledge of our community, as she was born and raised in Grangeville, her mother taught in the district for 36 years, and her father was born in Stites. She is a landowner, a small business owner (Granite Fabrication), and helps her husband, Tuck Hauger, run the family farm here on the Camas Prairie.
She has a master’s degree in Education, Master Educator Certificate for the State of Idaho, and has extensive background in Idaho Educational Code Law and experience at the Legislative level regarding education. She has experience working with many points of view, attends the School Board meetings regularly, understands the balance needed in budgeting expenditures and community/patron/student needs, and has shown herself to be fiscally responsible.
Please support her in this coming election for our School Board. Be sure to vote early at the Idaho County Courthouse through Oct. 29, or at the polling station on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Let your voice be heard!
Nancy Moser
Grangeville
