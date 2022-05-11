District 7A voters, Mike Kingsley has been serving his constituents as an Idaho State Representative since 2016 because he deeply cares about the people of Idaho and our great nation. Rep. Kingsley is not one of those politicians you hear from at election time but then becomes an obtuse background player during the legislative session. I personally have requested Rep. Kingsley’s assistance on multiple occasions, and he has never let me down. Here are just a few of the things he has done for me over the years as his constituent:
- Hand-delivered a complaint to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office
- Got me in touch with the Director of the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare so I could lobby for early treatment of COVID during the pandemic (Director Jeppesen rejected my recommendation, which no doubt was harmful to Idahoans, but Rep. Kingsley supported it)
- Let me use his North Lewiston building for Lewiston SMART’s Proposition One Petition Training
- Supported Lewiston SMARTS “Strong Mayor” initiative by recording a radio ad for our campaign
Rep. Kingsley is also a solid conservative who votes right on the issues. His voting record demonstrates he is fiscally conservative, supports government transparency, supports election integrity, and fights for our freedom and liberty. Please vote for Kingsley for 7A State Representative and keep him serving us in Boise.
Joseph Gish
Lewiston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.