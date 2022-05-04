We like Mike! Mike Kingsley is running to represent District 7 in Nez Perce, Adams, and Idaho counties. He has a proven conservative voting record as a District 6 representative. Some of his endorsements include Farm Bureau, Idaho Chooses Life, Gem State Patriot, and the NRA. As a current representative, Mike works hard to defend the unborn, reduce property taxes, and stop government overreach. He also understands how crucial dams are to our region. According to Mike, “We can save fish without destroying livelihoods, power generation, transportation, recreation, and our rural communities.” Vote for Mike Kingsley on May 17, because Idaho is too great to liberal.
Cherie Wiik
Lewiston
