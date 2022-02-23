Well, how about that! In January, the MVSD 244 School Board decided they really needed to try to get another $1.7 million out of our pockets, after deciding in December they really didn’t need it after all. And they had to have us vote on it on March 8 (when very few people show up at the poles) rather than waiting until May, when most of us are prepared to turn out!
This is just wrong. As in the past, they are trying to scam us into putting more money into their pockets that they really don’t need. They know we (Idaho County property owners) won’t vote for it unless they sneak it past us in a vote most of us ignore.
We need to make sure they get the message! Please show up and vote no on March 8! (Or vote early.) The only way they are going to understand that they cannot sneak this through is for us to overwhelmingly vote it down again!
Jon Menough, Ph.D. P.E.
Elk City
