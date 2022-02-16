MVSD 244 is again having a special levy election. Promoters of the levy try to gain support by putting a guilt trip on the community with statements such as “Support our Kids.” What about the senior citizens living on fixed incomes or young couples trying to get a start?
People work hard so they may own a mortgage-free home when they retire, only to be forced to sell their homes because of levies adding hundreds or thousands of dollars to their taxes. Putting liens on property owners is wrong. We need a forensic audit, so we, the taxpayers, can see where the money is going. There should be some brainstorming on where to get any needed money in a more equitable way, and how to effect a change in the state law so the state pays the full amount as mandated in the Idaho Constitution.
There are different ways to get funding, for instance, local schools can apply for vocational grants from the state. Teachers and other staff need to receive proper pay, but from years of working in schools, I know there can be a waste. And if the money isn’t there, cuts can be made. I heard the superintendent got a rather large bonus and/or a raise and a contract for three more years at the last December meeting. Since that was decided behind closed doors without public attention, it isn’t clear why he should get either when the district says they need almost $2 million dollars from a levy. Please, vote no at the March 8 special election. Early voting starts on Feb. 14.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.