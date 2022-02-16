I attended the District 244 special school board meeting. It primarily concerned the proposed levy election. I came away from that meeting with the realization superintendent Fisk thinks he has the right to talk down to elected board members. Also, there is a little troop of bully puppets made up of Shelly, Janice, Norma and others who are rude, disruptive, and disrespectful to the board and other citizens in attendance.
The vote for the District 244 levy will be on March 8, with early voting beginning on Feb. 14 instead of May 17, which is the normal election day. In my opinion, this is a leftist maneuver to influence the vote in their favor, as they know many do not bother to vote in a special election. The levy adds a much greater tax burden against your property, which is a lien that if not paid, the property is subject to forfeiture. If you are on a fixed income, you should be very concerned. Under the Idaho Constitution, it is the responsibility of the state to fund education. Please get out and vote no on this sneaky attempt to raise everyone’s property tax by hundreds of dollars or more.
George E. Kerley
Grangeville
