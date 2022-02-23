I was able to attend Superintendent Fiske’s meeting on Feb. 15, at the CV high school. I was appreciative of the opportunity to have a dialogue with Mr. Fiske. This was a new experience for me, I am used to attending school board meetings where the public can comment, but cannot receive a reply.
Two questions, asked by my neighbor at this meeting, stand out in my mind. He first asked the superintendent if he had a simple pie chart of expenditures by the school district, or other simplification of the budget available for him. (As he had made this request of the superintendent at last year’s meeting regarding the levy). The superintendent’s answer was a simple no.
Next, my neighbor asked if the district had made any effort to come up with alternative ideas for funding (i.e., other than a levy that raises property taxes). Again, the superintendent’s reply was simple, zero efforts have been made in that direction.
While I appreciate the superintendent’s honesty, the apparent lack of effort by the district (evidenced by these replies) is unacceptable. Especially when the possible loss of property/homes of those on a fixed income (especially for the elderly) hangs in the balance if a levy were to pass. “Support our Kids!” is the rallying cry for the passing of a levy. Does anyone consider these kids will soon be adults who will also have to pay these tax hikes if they choose to live here?
I realize homeschooling is not an option for everyone. But as a home educator, my children’s education is the direct result of the effort my husband and I put in. Parents of public-school students need to be prepared to fill the extracurricular gaps, if a levy fails, by their own efforts. Of the, only seven, in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, four of us had no children in school. Is it easier to vote for other people’s money, than to show up to a meeting where the funding of the school district is being discussed? Vote no to socialism. Vote no on the March 8 levy!
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.