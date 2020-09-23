Voters who want a problem solver and an independent voice advocating for Idahoans should vote for Rudy Soto for the 1st Congressional District.
· Rudy is not accepting donations from corporations so he can focus on the needs of Idahoans.
· Rudy committed to serving no more than three two-year terms – so he can work for us.
· If elected, Rudy plans to work with the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of congressmen and women seeking cooperation on key policy issues.
· Rudy supports Social Security and Medicare, and will fight for quality, affordable health care.
· Rudy will work to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, which will help businesses and improve access to telehealth and remote learning.
· Rudy is a veteran and former military policeman.
· Rudy has experience working in Congress as both staff and as legislative director for the National Indian Gaming Association.
We need moderate, bipartisan, independent-minded representatives who will work to solve the problems we face. Rudy is the best choice for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.
Rudy will be in Grangeville on Friday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 for a town hall. The town hall will be held at the pavilion in Pioneer Park at the east end of Main Street. To learn more about Rudy visit: https://rudysoto.us/
Shireene Hale
Grangeville
