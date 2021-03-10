God specifically led us to Idaho County almost 22 years ago. We’d been seeking Him for a place to live more simply and closer to the earth, a place that wasn’t overrun with people, money, and regulation, a place where we could train our children to be wholesome, respectful, and productive.
Before we got here, we had determined to stay out of debt and only purchase items as we had the funds. This meant we built slowly, our children witnessing contentment and ingenuity. We lived without power for many years because we needed to. We dug a hole and built an outhouse because we needed to. We gardened and harvested wild plums and apples because we needed to. We kept bees, chickens, and milk goats, and we learned to hunt and fish. We cut firewood, made granola in bulk, and baked bread from flour we ground. We invested time into our family trying to pass on that sacred value.
Today I am grateful to many who preserved the liberties I’ve depended upon as well as enjoyed. We regularly congregate with others celebrating God’s goodness. We buy, sell, and barter with all sorts of honest workers. We live humbly and inoffensively, maintaining peace with our neighbors. Crafty and ever-learning, we’ve had little need for building codes. Health-minded, we’ve had little need for traditional medical services. Responsible with our child-training, we’ve had little need for government education options. Conscientious people, we’ve been gratefully free of much governmental regulation. Our pursuit of happiness has paid rich dividends.
Please join me in preserving the liberties I’ve known in Idaho County. Please vote, talk, write, and pray for the legacy of God’s goodness to endure here. Thank you for caring and loving this place we call home.
David Manley
Kamiah
