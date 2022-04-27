I no longer live in Riggins, but I have deep roots along the Salmon River canyons. I was raised there, and am proud to be a graduate of SRHS. I served on the Joint School District 241 Board of Trustees as the representative of the Salmon River area when the district was divided and the SRJSD 243 was formed. I went on to serve on the newly formed school board and as the interim business manager. Yes, I am very vested in SRJSD 243.
I’ll never forget attending the State Board of Education meeting requesting their approval of the deconsolidation of Grangeville Joint School District. The chairman of the state board asked if there was anyone there from the proposed newly formed district. It was me. He point-blank asked me if I was sure the community would financially be able and willing to support the new school district. I told him the people were very aware of the fact they would have to commit to financially supplementing the new district. You have continued to do it for 16 years, please don’t stop now. To do so will do nothing but hurt the kids and your communities.
The levy is even less this year! This is remarkable and shows good financial stewardship during these inflationary times. All the revenue from the supplemental levy stays in the district to be allocated as needed. It is not shared with any other entity. It does not come with strings attached like federal and state revenue.
You have one of the best schools in the state. To achieve such a high standing, you have strong and solid teachers, administrators and school board members. I firmly believe that the SRJSD 243 Board of Trustees will continue to review, change, and establish new policies and procedures that meet state and federal statutes and ensure a safe and healthy place for students to learn.
Vote yes on the supplemental levy. The levy has absolutely nothing to do with anything but supporting the education of your children.
Joyce Spickelmire Stapleton
Lewiston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.