As communities were established in the early days of the country, one of the most important things early pioneers did was build a school. They understood the education of their children was critical, as well as having a stable community of people who could govern themselves. We are in that same position today, trying to provide funding for a stable education in District 244. The basic needs of all communities are roads, schools and hospitals and healthcare. Schools are the heart and soul of every community. Proper funding means we can maintain good teachers and keep our facilities functioning.
As the chair of the Board of Trustees of Syringa Hospital, we experience how important a strong school is to recruit and hire doctors and other healthcare professionals. As patrons of the school district, we have the opportunity to show our kids we believe in their future enough to pass the MVSD 244 supplemental levy, on March 8.
Leta Strauss
Mt. Idaho
