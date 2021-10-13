The Idaho County Free Press staff does a great job with its regular stories showcasing local talent and accomplishments. I was particularly pleased to read Lorie Palmer’s (Oct. 6) article about former GHS student, Billy Stockton, who received Montana’s Teacher-of-the-Year award. (WOW). I well-remember Billy with his bright smile, joyful presence and go-for-it attitude. Billy cited influential GHS instructors, “teachable moments” for learning to think and his well-grounded education in Grangeville as the impetus to understand a world of possibilities in and beyond Grangeville. It was always easy to assume Billy would find a meaningful niche – and he did. Perfect. (P.S. Yay, science. Go Griz!)
As a related subject, the upcoming Mountain View School District board election is a timely opportunity for responsible patrons to reset our community commitment to quality education in our schools. I like the term “trustee” with emphasis on trust as the password for teamwork, unified goals, open communication and community support. There is no room or reason for continued discord or repressive notions about funding, curriculum or personnel.
There are some wonderfully qualified candidates with strong education values, backgrounds, experience…and lots of enthusiasm for the challenge. We can choose the best. As voters, we should be educating ourselves about each candidate and determining who will be advocates for our kids and public education.
Shelly Dumas
Grangeville
