I would like to express my support for Dr. Cleary and his seat on the Syringa Board of Directors. It is my belief that we as a community need his vision and leadership moving forward to ensure medical services will remain available and viable.
I moved here five years on the cusp of retirement, made possible by a seller needing more in the way of medical services not offered locally. I would hate to have this situation play out in my life, as well. Please, also consider supporting Dr. Cleary for a healthy future.
