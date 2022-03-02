Next Tuesday, March 8, we have the opportunity to show what kind of communities we hope to create, moving forward. We can vote to support our young people and their public schools, as others did for us, or we can let the naysayers carry the day.
Yes, I know there are lots of questions and reasons for suspicion toward those entrusted to guide MVSD 244. There is still much work to be done, but I’m hopeful, given some of the new faces. Things are moving in the right direction.
The bottom line is this: the state does not fully fund school districts, but instead gives them the responsibility to raise a portion of their funds through “local control.” This leaves districts little recourse, but to run supplemental levies, which is what the majority of districts in our state do. Yes, changes at the state level are necessary but will take time. It would be shortsighted and unfortunate to withdraw local monies while we await changes from the state. Our district is asking for a modest amount, less than half the amount per thousand that some nearby districts have levied successfully.
For the last several weeks, I have been reading many negative letters to the editor. The writers bend the truth, fabricate and blame. However, none of the authors seem to have any constructive ideas about how to remedy the situation. Many of these people have been against every levy for as long as I can remember. They don’t appear to value public education and have little regard for our students. Don’t be misled.
The fact is that if the levy does not pass, it is the students that will suffer, not the school board or administration. Our schools and staff will be asked to do more with less.
Please get out and vote. Don’t leave the decision to a vocal, but negative, minority. Our young people are worthy of this investment. We can afford to do it. Please, join me at the polls on March 8 and vote yes.
Joe Tosten
Grangeville
