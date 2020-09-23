As I read the article submitted by Larry Nims, Sept. 16, and opinion column by Idaho Legislative Democratic Caucus, also Sept. 16 in the Free Press, describing their party and stance on issues, one would conclude they both are describing 99 percent of Americans; that we, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, etc. are not that different in our beliefs and what we want for our country. Then you read the articles about the billboard “Idaho County Supports the Blue” both written by Democrats, one praises the billboard and thanks the Republican party for putting it up and the other individual, although he states he is pro law enforcement, condemns the Republican party for the billboard.
The opinion article was titled “…. Democrats fighting for Idaho’s future”. In reality, it should have read “Americans fighting for Idaho’s future” Better yet, “Americans fighting for America.” In a few days, the absentee ballots will start going out and voting begins. This could very well be the most important election of our lifetime. Americans, it is time for the blinders to come off and for those of you who have stuck your head in sand trying to ignore our current state of affairs, it’s time to wake up. When you cast your ballot this year, regardless of your party, you will not only be voting for yourself, but for the future of your children and their children and the type of country they will inherit.
We will be voting to save our democracy and freedoms as we know them today vs. socialism/communism, which gives unchecked power to the state, removes freedoms and destroys the economy. Keeping our 2nd Amendment, right to bear arms vs. having your guns taken away; standing for law and order vs. riots, looting, antifa and anarchy; freedom of speech and truth vs. censorship and fake news (Facebook, twitter and YouTube already remove anything that does not agree with their liberal agenda); capitalism, free enterprise, entrepreneurial opportunities, robust economy vs. socialism; freedom of religion allowing us to worship as we wish and not be persecuted. The list goes on and on.
Do your own research, and may God bless us all.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
