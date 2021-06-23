Being the kind and considerate person I am, I have held off getting my Covid shot until I am sure everyone else who wants one has had their chance ahead of me. Now they are bribing people to get the shot, so I have been rethinking. Maybe I should get the shot in Washington and pick up a little free wacky tobacky. Some other state is giving free lottery tickets. How many shots can you get? If it’s like most government things, no one probably keeps track. I could check other states, hop in the motorhome and really collect. On second thought, I’ll just wait awhile until they up the ante some more. Maybe I’ll wait for a free new car! Aren’t government programs great?

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

