Over a hundred years ago a group of international banking families took over the U.S. financial system. Thereafter, government operations required borrowing money from them at interest. These banksters were then able to run the economy up and down and make tremendous profits off the people’s losses. They were able to finance wars and revolutions and profit from both sides. They backed the Bolshevik revolution in Russia and put Stalin in power, who murdered upwards to 100 million citizens during his reign of terror. They orchestrated the crash of 1929, causing the Great Depression. Then put their Socialist man, FDR, in power to save the day. During his time in office he instituted nine of the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto. They financed and helped put Hitler in power and started World War Two, killing an estimated 70-85 million people. Their goals of the United Nations and the State of Israel were established as a result.
These banksters have robbed 99 percent of the value of the U.S. dollar and have saddled us with trillions of dollars of debt. They have used their ill-gotten gain to undermine Western Christian civilization and spread their Socialist/Communist agenda. This is done by controlling news media, Hollywood, Big Tech, social media, labor unions, government agencies, the judicial system, politicians, major corporations, trusts and foundations, publishing, education and medicine, etc. The current overthrowing of our country by election fraud, putting their man in power, is an example of their tremendous reach and power.
Their goal is total technocratic world control. Their plan involves genetically modifying all humans, animals and plants on earth, which will allow patenting, controlling and profiting from all life. Their manufactured COVID-19 bio-weapon “Pandemic” is providing an excuse to implement their next step toward transhumanism via the new “COVID vaccines”. (COVID stands for ‘Certificate of Vaccination ID’). There are several nano-technologies being utilized in these new “vaccines,” which are admitted to not prevent infection, hospitalizations or death. However, the experimental technologies could cause you to be genetically modified, tracked or worse.
We are at war. Wake up. Don’t take the enemy’s vaccine.
Jay Maxner
Kamiah
