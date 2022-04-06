How do we expect God to walk with us when we are continually walking away?
The other day I was asked, ‘where is your God in all the suffering we see around us, and what all-loving God would act in this way?’ Tough question and one seemingly correct point.
My response was simple, ‘when will we start keeping and following His precepts, for God has not abandoned us, we have abandoned God.’
We have set aside our responsibility to God and neighbor and abandoned these responsibilities to the state. We have made our halls of government our churches and the laws of men our precedent.
The laws of nature were disrupted by man; at our creation, we were given all we needed. We walked with God in the evening breeze and then we ruptured the relationship by deciding we could be like God, deceiving only ourselves, but not God.
So, here we are today, and at this point in history, we are more removed from God than ever before.
So, I ask a question, how are we doing? Do we like the world we have created in our image? Is it a world filled with love, compassion, charity? Are we sharing our gifts and talents for the benefit of our fellowman?
Lastly, I reminded this person we will all die from this life, and we came into this world with nothing, and we will leave with nothing; so how do you want to be remembered?
Our challenge before us is simple, we return to our foundations and follow the laws of nature and nature’s God, or we continue on the path we are on, and I can predict what will happen and we will not like the outcome.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
