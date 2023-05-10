Idaho County Republicans warn of the “new evil” that our legislators are battling in this “war” they are fighting to stop socialism and Marxism. Who are these evil enemies of Democracy? Democrats! They say, “The Democrats are in full swing to take over the country state by state, and Idaho is no exception.”
In what world are these extremists living? It is a much-used tactic to accuse the Evil Other of exactly what their party is trying to do. Is that what this is?
Have local Republican demonstrators noticed that Idaho is among the reddest of red states, and red states are in the majority? Idaho Democrats have not been a force since Idaho’s most popular governor, Cecil Andrus, was in office.
Republican extremism is a bigger threat than Democrats have ever posed. Republicans fear socialism and Marxism. Democrats fear Fascism. What extremist Republicans long for is exactly that. They preach smaller government while chastising and ousting anyone in their own party who disagrees with their extremist views. No one can have a reasonable discussion on any of the issues. The Party rules: everyone else must obey.
By smaller government, do they mean a dictator with whom everyone must agree or be punished? Extremists are fanatical in defending their beliefs, however unfounded, resorting to fighting, storming capitols, and even killing to get their own way. That is not Democracy’s way. This behavior is being instigated by extremism and inflammatory language. The media eat that up. Stop it, please!
"By smaller government, do they mean a dictator with whom everyone must agree or be punished? Extremists are fanatical in defending their beliefs, however unfounded, resorting to fighting, storming capitols, and even killing to get their own way. That is not Democracy’s way." Actually, it is what a Democracy does, so we are fortunate that our nation is a Republic and NOT a Democracy.
"It is a much-used tactic to accuse the Evil Other of exactly what their party is trying to do." Which is exactly what you do in your letter. LOL
