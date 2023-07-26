For those of you who may not be aware, the movie “Sound of Freedom” will be airing at our very own Blue Fox Theater. This movie is based on a true story of child trafficking and the horrific lifestyle these children are being subjected to. There are currently more than 2,000,000 children in the hands of vile individuals. Now, with our open borders, there is no control or accountability whatsoever of who is coming into our country. Child trafficking has now surpassed drug trafficking and illegal gun trafficking. We can no longer turn a blind eye to what is taking place in our country and the world.
Please make time to see this movie. Sound of Freedom will be airing this coming Thursday, July 27, through Sunday, July 30.
