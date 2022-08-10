Public school has hit rock bottom. It is now the platform for a leftist agenda, complete and full circle.
How did this happen? Slowly and carefully.
What used to be civics is now social studies. What used to be English is now language arts. And history!? Oh, forget about it. Now, “white” is in lowercase, “Black” is in uppercase, and European, Christian explorers are the devils who stole this land. All other cultures are exemplified. But not America. Watch out for the socialist movement focused on gender identity and “comprehensive” sex ed.
In Riggins, Idaho, my daughter, a senior at the time, finally decided she had enough of public school. The straw that broke the camel’s back: when she was required by the school administration to put a girl’s name on the boy’s side of the royalty roster for homecoming prince! She refused. After that, she couldn’t respect her leaders anymore. She transferred to an online public school to finish her last semester.
(Sadly, she couldn’t sign up without being asked, “What are your pronouns?” This is the rock bottom I am talking about! Pure confusion in educational institutions, backed by an activist movement to make the wrong=right and the up=down.)
Who will stand up and say, “This is wrong?” I hear it whispered everywhere I go, but no one wants to say it out loud, because they have been openly threatened on social media. How sad and frightening! Who will our kids look up to if we won’t stand up for what is right? We must speak and stand steady.
Everything starts with educating the young. I am now pouring myself into the right curriculum! I homeschool and will not ever send my children to public school until the schools start standing up for what is right and decide to teach our kids that morality is not fluid… and neither is gender! This means having brave and fearless leaders! This means locally run, not federally mandated!
Be a watchman on the wall of your child’s heart and mind. They are absolutely, without a doubt, our only hope for our future. And they are only yours for a fleeting moment.
