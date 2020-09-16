So, Grangeville Border Days, Stites Day and Elk City Days were held, as usual, in early July. The Idaho County Fair was held in late August, as usual. Common sense precautions were taken but the events were not cancelled. Weeks later and we have had no huge Covid outbreak here and not a peep in the news about that. Suppose we had many new cases or deaths traceable to those events. Do you suppose the media would have been so silent? Perhaps all the other cancellations were unnecessary? Thanks to the sensible folks who made the above events happen. We all need more of these doses of normal!
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
(0) comments
