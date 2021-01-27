Well, what do you know, Hell finally froze over. It must have, because I find I agree with those hate-spewing Democrats, chortling over getting away with stealing the election. We agree that “China Joe” Biden’s plan to unite the citizens is a huge crock of hooey. That’s all we agree on, however.
There will be no “Coming together” with the One Worlders. And brainwashed, sir? Better that than brain dead, which you must be if you think all of America becoming like Seattle and Portland is a good thing. Regarding the $15 minimum wage, it’s a plan to have us all make the same income, regardless of whether or not you invested a lot of hard work into mastering your craft, or educating yourself. Your minimum wage experience will be no different than mine. 1969, Bob’s 19c Hamburgers, Springfield Ore. (Anybody?) I started at about $1.75, a year later, I made $2 hr. I was night manager, could flip five burgers with one twitch of the spatula, and feed busses full of high schoolers lickety-split. Mastering the art of burger flipping was worth exactly $2 a shift more than a new hire.
At least the truth about the Democrats has finally come out, young people go into reeducation camps. They haven’t mentioned ovens yet, but they will, because we patriots aren’t going quietly, there will be blood. God bless America.
Chris Pedersen
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.