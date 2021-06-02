We just celebrated Memorial Day to honor those who served and died defending our Constitutional Republic, which guarantees us the rights that come from our Creator. How disappointing to read the hateful reprehensible letters to the editor in the May 26, 2021, ICFP, concerning our District 7 Representative, Priscilla Giddings, a major in the Air Force Reserves, who has faithfully defended our freedoms both in the military and in the Idaho Congress.
Because of her outstanding efforts to limit government and expose the corruption in Idaho government, in both the Democrat and Republican parties, she has been targeted by her enemies from both parties. Representative Giddings has an amazing conservative record. Representative Priscilla Giddings was recently honored to receive the Defender of Economic Freedom Award from the Club For Growth Foundation and was selected for their yearlong fellowship program. The foundation’s fellowship program was established in 2020 with the goal of creating a national network of conservative leaders who are dedicated to educating the public about economic freedom and limited government. Representative Giddings scores 100 percent with this foundation, https://clubforgrowthfoundation.org/state/Idaho/?report-year=2020&chamber=H. With the American Conservative Union a part of CPAC,http://ratings.conservative.org/people?state=ID, she has a lifetime score of 96 percent, which is a solid A. With the Idaho Freedom Foundation, https://idahofreedom.org/freedom-index/#/ her 2021 spending index score is 95.1 percent, and Representative Giddings’ Freedom index score is 100 percent or A+. Consider that Idaho’s overall score with the American Conservative Union is 57 percent, and the average score for the Idaho senate is 51 percent; both scores are an F. While the average score of the Idaho House is 64 percent.
We can see that Representative Giddings, with her straight-A scores, is a blessing to Idaho, and we can also see why the leftists are targeting her.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
