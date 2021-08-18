A political coup d’etat appears to be at work in our state capitol. Recently, a written complaint against Representative Priscilla Giddings was submitted to the House Ethics Committee. Under Speaker of the House Bedke’s signature were 23 others.
Not one conservative could be found accusing our representative of unethical behavior. All were liberals, having a low Freedom Foundation score... voting and spending. All vote for socialistic big government, and all like to spend your tax dollars to appease special interest groups.
If you look at the charges, Representative Giddings did not present anything that had not already been written in news articles about the Rep. von Ehlinger incident. She did not divulge anything not already public. It was noted by Representative Gannon, a retired attorney on the Ethics Committee, that making the name of Jane Doe public was not illegal. Gannon went on to state that the issue was of minor significance.
Yet, Representatives Crane and Horman took great measures to convince the watching public that this was a major issue, saying Representative Giddings had lied innumerable times and had not been cooperative with the committee. Horman also stated that Giddings failed to call any witnesses present in the audience to testify.
Representative Giddings only responded to those interrogations concerning that for which she was charged. Subpoenas requested by Giddings for defense witnesses were not prepared by the committee in a timely manner, making it impossible for all subpoenas to be delivered before the hearing. Her request for help from the committee to deliver them was denied. The charge that Giddings chose to call no witnesses was false. Those in control of the hearing, Representative Horman and Chairman Dixon, never asked if she would like to call witnesses, thus stifling any opportunity for our representative to bring evidence to defend herself.
I find it difficult to respect the House Ethics Committee and its actions of censure. To issue dishonest statements about the accused and to not allow both sides of the issue to be heard before the committee is a blatant disregard for honesty, the rule of law and higher ethical standards. Such actions make a mockery of the very reason there is an Ethics Committee.
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
