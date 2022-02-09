Life is full of many miracles if we just recognize them in our lives. A missing puppy for 48 hours was found after much prayer and neighbors spending their time looking through dense forest. While most of us would think this was a lost cause with the many predators which reside in our many miles of wilderness, it was truly a marvel to have found this little pup.
Our family would like to thank Parker Olsen, his family, and friends for taking their time to bring this sweet girl back to us. We truly live in an amazing area with fantastic neighbors. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.
Robe Williams, for the Williams family
Kooskia
