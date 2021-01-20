Regarding Nov. 25, 2020, guest opinion: We are a free people; be not afraid:
I support Mr. Rockwell’s premise in his guest opinion to this paper some weeks ago. Always question your government. As an independent voter, I live by that rule.
When the Trump administration stated the virus was not a threat while it was exploding thru Europe, I questioned. When the Trump administration stated there were just a few cases of Covid and soon to be zero, I questioned. Soon Covid started spreading through Seattle where my son lives, where I work, and where those very sick with the virus overwhelmed local hospitals.
As the Republican president held press conferences stating we were turning the corner, the virus would magically disappear, I questioned. When the president suggested potential therapeutic remedies such as basking in UV light and a nice rinse of your lungs with bleach, I seriously questioned.
This is no general flu Mr. Rockwell. Minimizing Covid risk to that of the general flu or a cold is disrespect to the thousands of families who have lost loved ones and to front line workers risking their lives daily. Enjoy your risk/freedom. I’ll wear a mask out of respect for my neighbor and social distance till the majority of citizens are vaccinated with little risk to my constitutional freedoms.
Covid may not have been ravaging Idaho County in the same ways it has urban centers at the time of Mr. Rockwell’s naïve publication, but the virus doesn’t know boundaries. Whatever we can do during times of national crisis to help our neighbors, we should pull together, even though the chaos may not be hitting in our backyard.
Mr. Rockwell may profess to know the evils of communistic government, but he has a blind spot when it comes to our own current government incompetence in dealing with the pandemic and unchecked autocracy while his party is in power nationally. We should always be vigilant and question, especially when the Republican president is so obviously unfit for the job and so many in the Republican party have lost their spine.
James deHaas
Poulsbo, Wash.
