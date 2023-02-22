U.S. Senator Crapo (The Clearwater Progress Feb. 16 issue) says that the 4,008-page 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, costing $858 billion, meets Congress’ responsibility “to provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.”

According to Reference.com, The phrase “provide for the common defense,” which is written in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution, grants the federal government authority to maintain a military for the defense and protection of its people. Cornell Law School’s definition: “common defense and security mean the common defense and security of the United States.” Source: 10 CFR § 110.2

