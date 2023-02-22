U.S. Senator Crapo (The Clearwater Progress Feb. 16 issue) says that the 4,008-page 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, costing $858 billion, meets Congress’ responsibility “to provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States.”
According to Reference.com, The phrase “provide for the common defense,” which is written in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution, grants the federal government authority to maintain a military for the defense and protection of its people. Cornell Law School’s definition: “common defense and security mean the common defense and security of the United States.” Source: 10 CFR § 110.2
With $858 billion, we could upgrade our military to the best on earth, finish the border wall with Mexico and have hundreds of billions left over. This would assure peace and provide for our common defense and security, as well as cut off the massive influx of drug traffickers, criminals and illegal aliens pouring into our country. Unfortunately, that happy outcome is not to be.
The Military Industrial Complex, as President Eisenhower warned, has become too powerful. The Congress, both Democrat and Republican, have become too compliant. The Neo-cons are too influential. There is simply too much power and territory to be had by “nation-building” and “spreading democracy,” to leave the rest of the world alone and mind our own business.
We operate about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad (MSM 8/20/22). Conflict Management and Peace Science Journal says the U.S. had about 173,000 troops deployed in 159 counties as of 2020. Two “hot spots” of special focus are Israel/Iran and Ukraine/Russia. Last year, our Senate gave $4.8 billion in military aid to Israel, a nuclear state capable of vaporizing Iran at will. This 2023 NDAA provides $800 million to Ukraine, a government the CIA & NATO put in place via a coup in 2014. NATO was to stay out of Ukraine, a promise it broke with our assistance. Now, we are “all in” a proxy war with Russia.
What happened to “speak softly and carry a big stick (Teddy Roosevelt), or “peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none” (Thomas Jefferson)?
